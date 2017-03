× Shooting in Parkway Village claims man’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Camelot around 7:30 p.m.

The male victim was already dead when police arrived on the scene.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.

If you can help the MPD, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.