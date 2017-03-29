Police: Missing Indonesian man found dead inside python

SULAWESI, Indonesia — Inside a python is probably not the first place you’d look when a person goes missing, but that’s where the body of a man in Indonesia was found, according to local police.

The BBC reported 25-year-old Akbar went missing Sunday. According to the Jakarta Post, villagers heard cries coming from the palm grove where he was harvesting.

Police said when they were looking for him, they found a huge snake and thought it could have swallowed Akbar whole.

Missing Indonesian man found dead inside python's body.https://t.co/aMkC2rYAK8 pic.twitter.com/95LUWGniPZ — BBC News Asia (@BBCNewsAsia) March 29, 2017

Indeed, they cut it open and found his body.

The reticulated python was reported as 23 feet long.

According to the BBC, reticulated pythons suffocate their victims before swallowing them, though it is rare for them to prey on humans.