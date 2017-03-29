× MPD officers surround abandoned skyscraper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several MPD officers were called to 100 North Main early Wednesday.

When a WREG crew arrived on the scene around 1 a.m., there were several cars sitting outside the city’s tallest building.

We could see officers inside the building, searching it floor by floor, looking for trespassers.

The vacant building’s security has been under intense scrutiny since a fire broke out last week on the 34th floor of the 37-story building.

Investigators say that fire was intentionally set.

After the fire, Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter asked MPD to increase its patrols in the area and urged the District Attorney’s Office to consider stiff punishments for anyone caught trespassing in the building.

100 North Main has been vacant since 2014 when all tenants were evicted to make way for a proposed boutique hotel.

Those plans never materialized.