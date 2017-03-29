Memphis Bar-Kays’ legendary singer Larry Dodson will take his final bow this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn-- His funky and soulful voice is heard on hit records such as "Freakshow on the Dance Floor," "Move Your Boogie Body," "Anticipation," Attitudes," "Holy Ghost," "Grown Folks," and countless other songs, but today the lead singer of the Bar-Kays says he'll soon be taking his final bow. Larry Dodson, Sr. announced Wednesday he'll be retiring from the group at the end of the year.

“It has been a blast, and I am fortunate to do what I enjoy for almost five decades with The Bar-Kays,” Dodson said.

He has been with the Bar-Kays for the past 47 years, recording several gold and platinum albums, and touring around the world with his music partner and group founder, James Alexander.

“I love Larry. He is like a brother, and I wish him the best in his retirement,” Alexander said.

The Bar-Kays featuring Dodson and Alexander will tour the remainder of 2017 to give music lovers a final opportunity to see them together. In fact, The Bar-Kays are scheduled to be in concert in Memphis on June 16 for the 25th Anniversary of the Juneteenth Urban Music Festival at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Special guest for the show will be ConFunkShun.

“The band will not be breaking up and will continue to perform for our fans for years to come,” Dodson said.

As for the future of the Bar-Kays, Dodson and Alexander said they will search for a new lead singer together band and will begin rehearsing for their 2018 Spring Tour as one legendary chapter ends and a new one begins for these funk and R&B icons.

“The new lead singer that we select has some big shoes to fill,” Alexander said.