Man shot, killed outside his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "What caught my attention is I heard raised voices."

This neighbor is talking about the moments before 40-year-old Saad Abadi was shot and killed outside his home on Devonshire Monday evening.

"About the time I decided to get up to see what was going on I heard five gunshots."

A moment later, a relative walked outside to find Abadi lying on the ground. His family said he was on his way home from work at his tire shop and never even made it inside before being killed in his driveway.

Now the business is locked up tight.

"It`s too many cars still locked inside of the business, his business is locked and he has family to support. He has kids," said the victim's friend, David Hallibi.

Housmane Barry said he couldn't believe his ears once he heard what happened to his friend.

"I passed by saw he was closed and he`s usually open. Then I passed here and it was closed again I said 'I need to find what's going on.'"

Hallibi told WREG Abadi was known for cutting people deals to help them out if they couldn`t afford a service, making this loss even harder to cope with.

"I can`t continue," he said with tears in his eyes. "He helped a lot of people and he`s still young."

He said the loss of his friend highlights an even bigger issue in the city.

"Actually in Memphis it's like we are in war. See, four people or more people in Memphis killed every day."

The suspect in this case has not been captured. If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.