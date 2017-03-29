× Man reportedly attacked, robbed by 10 teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after he was reportedly attacked by several teenagers near a local community center.

According to the report from the Memphis Police Department, the man was near the Gaston Park Community Center on South Third Sunday evening when he was approached by a teen. The suspect grabbed his bead necklace then ran away.

Shortly after the theft, the suspect returned with nine other teenagers and began punching, kicking and throwing sticks at the man. Once they were done, they fled the scene.

The victim said his cellphone was also taken during the assault.

At this time, no witnesses have come forward in this case. If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.