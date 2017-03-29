× Man hit, robbed and carjacked on I-55 in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says two guys robbed and carjacked him on the interstate in Whitehaven, but it’s how they did it that’s raising eyebrows.

Imagine getting hit, robbed and carjacked all within minutes.

That`s exactly what happened to Bradley Brown while he was driving on I-55 near Brooks Road on his way home from work Tuesday night.

“I went to check the damage, and a man pulled out two nine millimeters and said ‘Empty your pockets,'” said Brown.

Brown said the crooks forced him to the ground on the highway and told him to keep his face down while they searched him.

“As soon as I got out the car there was no choice but to do what they told me to do because I didn`t want to get shot,” said Brown.

His cell phone and wallet with all his credit cards and cash were stolen from his car.

Brown said he waited for the moment when he could get back in his car until he heard something unexpected.

“One man said ‘Well, get the bag and let’s go.’ The other man said ‘Screw that, I`m taking the car. Let that m****r f****r walk,’ and they drove off,” said Brown.

To make matters worse, Brown walked over two hours to get home to Southaven.

He said he waited until he got home to call the police, which he told WREG he regrets among other things.

“Don`t pull over on the interstate. Go find a gas station off the interstate to pull into, that way if they want to try something more people will see this,” said Brown.

Police found Brown’s car Wednesday on Germantown Road. He said police are looking to see if there are fingerprints on the car before he can get it back.

Brown also closed his credit cards. If the crooks try to use them, he will be notified and he can call the police so they can track the men down.