× Man arrested at Tunica casino for attacking 71-year-old with tire iron

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of robbing and beating a 71-year-old woman is behind bars.

Michael Mahone, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Resorts Casino in Tunica after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip he was there.

The attack happened Friday morning after Patsy Whitten pulled into her driveway in southeast Shelby County. She said she had just won $400 at a casino, and he followed her home.

She said he hit her multiple times with a tire iron and shoved his fingers down her throat.

He got away with the money as well as her and her husband’s IDs.

SCSO was assisted in the case by West Memphis Police and the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

Mahone has a $2 million bond and is waiting to be extradited back to Shelby County.