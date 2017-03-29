Mama Gaia in the Crosstown Concourse has a recipe for Balsamic Quinoa Bowl with Veggies
Memphis’ first all-organic restaurant is now open in the new Crosstown Concourse.
That’s the remodeled Sears Crosstown Building in Midtown.
Philipp and Cru Peri von Holtzendorff-Fehling own Mama Gaia and their goal is to make vegetarian meals delicious, affordable and appealing to all!
- Mama Gaia
- Crosstown Concourse
- 1350 Concourse Ave.
- Suite 137
- Open daily 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- (901) 203-3838
Balsamic Quinoa Bowl with Veggies
Ingredients
Quinoa:
1/4 Cup quinoa
1/4 Cup vegetable stock
1/4 Cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt (less if your vegetable stock is salty)
Veggies:
1 Zucchini
1/2 small eggplant
1 red bell pepper
2 gloves of garlic
3 twigs of thyme
3 twigs of rosemary
Pinch of salt
1/4 Cup olive oil
Balsamic Dressing
1/4 cup olive oil
2 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon agave
2 basil leaves
Instructions
Quinoa:
- Take a 1/4 cup of quinoa and put it into a saucepan.
- Add the veg stock and the water to it.
- Add the salt and put it on the stove and set on medium heat.
- Cook covered until water is gone. (About 15 minutes)
- Note: Don’t stir. Reduce heat if boiling too strong.
- While quinoa is cooking, prep your veggies
Veggies:
- Cut the vegetables in 1/4 inch slices the lengthwise
- Lay them out on a sheet tray so they do not overlap
- Spring with olive oil, herbs, salt and garlic over
- Turn your oven to broil, high heat.
- Put sheet pan on a rack close to the top and watch the veggies brown carefully. (About 5 minutes)
Balsamic dressing:
- Mix all ingredients together in a mason jar
- Close with lid and shake well.
Combining all ingredients:
- Take 3 loose cups of greens of choice and place in mixing bowl.
- Add 1 cup of cooked quinoa to the bowl and marinade with balsamic dressing.
- Top with veggies
- Enjoy!