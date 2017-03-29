× Mama Gaia in the Crosstown Concourse has a recipe for Balsamic Quinoa Bowl with Veggies

Memphis’ first all-organic restaurant is now open in the new Crosstown Concourse.

That’s the remodeled Sears Crosstown Building in Midtown.

Philipp and Cru Peri von Holtzendorff-Fehling own Mama Gaia and their goal is to make vegetarian meals delicious, affordable and appealing to all!

Mama Gaia

Crosstown Concourse

1350 Concourse Ave.

Suite 137

Open daily 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(901) 203-3838

Balsamic Quinoa Bowl with Veggies

Ingredients

Quinoa:

1/4 Cup quinoa

1/4 Cup vegetable stock

1/4 Cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt (less if your vegetable stock is salty)

Veggies:

1 Zucchini

1/2 small eggplant

1 red bell pepper

2 gloves of garlic

3 twigs of thyme

3 twigs of rosemary

Pinch of salt

1/4 Cup olive oil

Balsamic Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon agave

2 basil leaves

Instructions

Quinoa:

Take a 1/4 cup of quinoa and put it into a saucepan. Add the veg stock and the water to it. Add the salt and put it on the stove and set on medium heat. Cook covered until water is gone. (About 15 minutes) Note: Don’t stir. Reduce heat if boiling too strong. While quinoa is cooking, prep your veggies

Veggies:

Cut the vegetables in 1/4 inch slices the lengthwise Lay them out on a sheet tray so they do not overlap Spring with olive oil, herbs, salt and garlic over Turn your oven to broil, high heat. Put sheet pan on a rack close to the top and watch the veggies brown carefully. (About 5 minutes)

Balsamic dressing:

Mix all ingredients together in a mason jar Close with lid and shake well.

Combining all ingredients: