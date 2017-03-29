× KY teen battling cancer has a unique birthday wish

IRVINE, Ky. — A Kentucky teen has a special request for his 16th birthday that you may be able to help with: a mailbox full of birthday cards.

Aaron Stamper and his family have been through a lot in the last three years. Just two days before his 13th birthday in April of 2014, the teen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic t-cell 2 leukemia. A year later Aaron’s 19-year-old brother Ethan was killed in a car crash.

Aaron’s mother, Diane Stamper, told WLEX-TV, “There’s days I don’t know if we can get through it or not, but we just have people pray for us.”

Diane said receiving the cards gives Aaron the courage to keep fighting.

“I just like to collect them,” Aaron stated, “When I get older, I want to put them in a book so I can remember them all, remember how hard things were.”

Aaron’s birthday is April 2nd and you can send birthday cards to his home at 2795 Pea Ridge Road, Irvine, KY 40336.