Father, daughter to be reunited in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis father is expected to have a reunion that’s been on his mind for half a century.

Daniel Luster has lived in Memphis for most his life but spent multiple years in Germany when he was in the Army. He fell in love with a woman there but was told he had to leave her behind.

Now 50 years later, he's meeting his daughter for the first time and he couldn't be more thrilled.

“While I was over there, I met a German lady. We fell in love.”

He said they were together for about three years. He wanted to marry her but said he was told he couldn’t and had to go back to the US.

“About that time, talking about a black man with a German woman, just being truthful about it, it was like out of the question.”

He said racial issues were too prevalent and they went their separate ways, but she got pregnant before he left.

“I really stayed angry for many years, but eventually, you do what you do.”

He said he tracked down his daughter down a few years ago but then loss touch. Thanks to social media, his friend reconnected them about six months ago.

“She said to me 'Good talking to you, dad, but I want to see my daddy. I want to hold my daddy.'”

So with the help of her work, she bought a plane ticket for her and her son.

They're arriving in Memphis Wednesday evening.

Luster said he's ecstatic to see her and happy the rules from the past no longer apply.

“There’s a lot of freedom in the world now that we didn’t have at that time, and I think that’s very, very beautiful.”

