× Chattanooga police officer shoots and kills sheriff’s department employee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An off-duty employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was shot early Wednesday morning by a Chattanooga, Police officer.

According to WDEF-TV, several officers were called to a home on a report of a gunshot fired.

Police reportedly encountered and armed man and shot him.

The TBI is investigating the fatal shooting.

I am on the way to the reporting officer-involved shooting in Chattanooga. Details and news conference at a time and location TBD. — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 29, 2017