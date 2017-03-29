× Chattanooga Cheeburger Cheeburger collapses seconds after owners leave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — “The front of the building totally collapsed onto the sidewalk and part of the street.”

At around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon one of Chattanooga’s busiest eateries was reduced to a pile of debris. Cheeburger Cheeburger on North Market Street was closed Tuesday evening due to structural safety concerns after a city inspection revealed structural problems.

Hours later, the owners were in the restaurant moments before it all came crashing down.

Just before it happen they said they started hearing walls creaking and immediately got out. That’s when the front of the building collapsed.

Thankfully no one was injured.