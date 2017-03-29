× 3 more charged in Tipton County murder case

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Three more men have been charged in connection with a home invasion and murder in Covington.

Timothy Edwards, 38, was shot and killed January 19 in a home on Douglas Street.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that Willie Lee Somerville was charged in February with two counts of coercion of a witness. He is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

Christian Sherrill and Darrell Owens were arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal responsibility to commit felony first-degree murder.

Eddie Lee Poindexter and Armani Hall had already been arrested in this case; they are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during a felony.

A motive has not been released.