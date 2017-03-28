Win tickets to see Celtic Woman at the Orpheum Theater!

Celtic Woman is coming to the Orpheum May 4th! Don’t miss out on your chance to win free tickets to this amazing show!

Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman presents VOICES OF ANGELS a captivating new show for 2017. Voices of Angels showcases the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Máiréad Carlin, Éabha McMahon and introduces the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill, accompanied by a group of equally talented musicians and dancers whose exceptional skill and high energy bring a fresh fusion to centuries of musical and cultural tradition.

Featuring many songs from the forthcoming Voices of Angels album, this inspiring live concert experience features all new stage designs, stunning wardrobes, superb choreography and magnificent arrangements of timeless Irish traditional and contemporary standards in the group’s award-winning signature style. A true celebration of an incredible journey that has captivated millions, don’t miss Celtic Woman live in concert!