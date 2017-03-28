× Treveno Campbell sentenced in killing of Officer Martoiya Lang

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man found guilty of murdering a Memphis police officer was sentenced by a Shelby County judge on Tuesday.

Treveno Campbell was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the second-degree murder of Officer Martoiya Lang in January.

That’s the maximum sentence for that charge.

The shooting happened in 2012 when police were executing a search warrant for drugs at Campbell’s home. Campbell fired shots — he said he didn’t know it was police — killing Lang and injuring another officer, William Vrooman.

In addition to the murder charge, Campbell was also found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to sell, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He also received sentences for those charges, for a total of 40 years.

Campbell’s attorney told WREG he plans on appealing the guilty verdict.