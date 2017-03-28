× Tigers fall to Mississippi State at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Memphis starter Jonathan Bowlan was tagged for five runs in the first inning and Mississippi State went on to win 8-3 Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. The Tigers (16-8) are now 3-3 this season against SEC teams and are still scheduled to play two against Arkansas.

Mississippi State started the game with three straight hits, a walk and an error before an out was ever recorded. A sacrifice fly and a two-run double gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead in the top of the first.

Bowlan settled in after the rough start, allowing just one more run over the next six innings of work. He finished with seven innings pitched and six strikeouts. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits.

The Tigers bats struggled to get going for the majority of the game, scoring just three runs on three hits.

Chris Carrier smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to get Memphis on the board but it wouldn’t be until the eighth inning before the Tigers got another hit.

Memphis scored one more run in the ninth after Jason Santana drove in Carrier with an RBI double off the wall in left field.

Hunter Smith, Blake Bennett and Colton Hathcock all pitched in relief for the Tigers.

Next up will be the start of American Athletic Conference play with a trip to Cincinnati. The Bearcats enter league play with a 12-12 record.

–gotigersgo.com–