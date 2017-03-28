Superlo opens curbside pickup location in downtown Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The family behind the Memphis-based grocery chain Superlo has been in the grocery business since World War II and now it's opening up a new location along South Main Street.

"It's probably one of the most under-served parts of Shelby County. There are approximately 35,000 people who live down here and there is not a dedicated grocery store to the downtown community," said J.R. Stepherson. "With way more residents down here, it's time we have a grocery store option."

But this isn't going to be your father's grocery store. The new Superlo On The Go is a curbside pickup service.

"We're trying to provide the service and convenience for our customers where you order your groceries online. And you can get those groceries from us, picked by people you trust, drive by our store and pick up curbside."

You do have to order ahead.

"You can go onto our website, and place your orders before midnight the following day," said Stepherson.

There is a convenience fee of $9.95 to cover the cost of preparing the groceries which have to be transported from the East Memphis store. However, the first three visits are free.

The service starts Monday.

For more information, click here.