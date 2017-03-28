Police searching for home burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Creeping in the carport and peering into windows. Surveillance video captured a man in a gray hoodie lurking around a home on Ball Monday moments after police say he broke into another home around the corner.

Authorities told WREG the same man went to at least three homes.

Around 9:20, a neighbor spotted him walking out of a home on Elliston with a crowbar and a TV set.

Next, he was spotted at a home on Ball.

Blocks down on Warren, the suspect made his third stop, breaking into another home.

It's unclear what exactly was taken during each robbery.

If you can help authorities identify the man, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.