Ole Miss police investigating sexual assault at fraternity house

OXFORD, Miss. — University Police said they are investigating a sexual assault that happened on campus.

It happened at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on Chapel Lane around 11 p.m. Friday.

However, it is not known whether the suspect is a member of that fraternity. Police said it occurred at a function attended by many people, including non-Greeks.

Police said the victim went to the hospital following the assault.

ATO has been cooperating in the investigation, police said.

A warning was sent out to students about the incident.

Police said the suspect is a 6-foot-3 white man with a large build and dark, curly shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a red Ole Miss buttoned-collared shirt and khaki shorts.