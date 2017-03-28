New gruesome details released in Fayette County murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. -- From behind bars in Fayette County, there's no hint of a smile on Pamela Bingham's face.

Investigators have now released gruesome details linking her to the murder of Ellis Vogt.

It started on July 30, 2016 when Vogt, a disabled man, was reported missing from his house in Williston just south of Somerville.

According to the affidavit, a "burn" barrel in the front yard was smoldering and detectives found what appeared to be blood soaked towels, a DVR recording device for a surveillance system and a crowbar inside the barrel.

The interior of the house was in shambles and there were blood spatters on the headboard of Vogt's bed, the ceiling and a nearby wall.

Vogt and some personal belongings were gone along with his caretaker Pamela Bingham and a Plymouth van. Earlier that day, the vehicle was spotted on security cameras at the Walmart in Oakland, Tennessee. They recorded Bingham going into the Walmart and making purchases, but Vogt was never seen.

Bingham was driving that same van when she was arrested back in August in Oklahoma.

Vogt's body was eventually discovered off Highway 64 in Fayette County.

A butcher knife was also recovered from the scene.