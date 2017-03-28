× Netflix customers targeted by scammers, here’s how to protect yourself

Netflix users are being targeted by scammers.

Of course, they want your personal information and money.

The subject line reads “confirmation account and credit card.”

The email claims the Netflix account holder needs to update payment information, so service won’t be interrupted.

Again, this isn’t from Netflix, so don’t fall for it.

The company says it will never ask for personal information to be sent over email, that includes payment information, a social security number or an account password.

This scam has been making the rounds this year and on its website, Netflix warns customers to be careful if they get an email asking for personal information.