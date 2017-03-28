Laptop stops a bullet from striking a robbery victim in the U of M area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A laptop stops a bullet from striking a man and saves his life.

Peter Kennedy said he was walking to work in the University of Memphis area when he was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at Spottswood and South Highland Sunday morning.

"I see a guy come up on my left," said Kennedy. "[He's] got a blue bandanna on and a gun."

Kennedy said the stranger held the gun to him and demanded his cash.

"Ok, let's be calm," he said. "I have exactly one dollar in my wallet, so I pull that out."

It wasn't enough.

The stranger demanded more, but when he didn't find anything when he patted him down, he chucked his wallet and started walking away with the dollar bill.

"He just says 'Now walk! Walk b****! Now walk!' I walk about 20 feet or so. I bend down to pick up my wallet and then I hear a gun shot," said Kennedy.

He thought the guy missed. Police couldn't find a shell casing near the scene either.

Turns out, Kennedy was just extremely lucky.

"I pulled out my lap top to do my routine job search and turns out there's the bullet on the my seven key on my laptop," he said.

The bullet pierced his backpack, went through the mouse pad into his planner and into his laptop in the pocket against his back. It was his shield.

"It was a shot to kill. It would have hit me at least in my kidney around there," he said.

Kennedy thought his luck was down, but now, all he has to do is look at his laptop to see that's not the case.

"I have a friend who says everything is a blessing or a blessing in a disguise, so this may be the latter," he said.

Kennedy said his next goal is finding a car, so he won't have to walk to work anymore.

Police are now looking for the suspect.