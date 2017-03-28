× KIPP teaching assistant dismissed after officials learn about his past

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outside KIPP Memphis Prep Middle School parents like Latoya Wells are just getting the news.

“I just heard the teacher got fired because of work history but I don`t know what else.”

Wells said she got this email last night about a teaching assistant no longer working at the school.

The letter is talking about Dan Burcham, a former Principal in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Documents released by the state Department of Education show he had a hearing in 2013 and lost his license for using a cell phone to photograph, video and view female employees and students in an inappropriate manner.

Officials also say he engaged in unethical conduct in a relationship with a student.

Parents who drop their kids off here every day want answers, specifically how did this person get hired?

“I’m angry a little bit because I have four kids here so it`s like how come y’all couldn`t figure this out before you hired him?”

KIPP officials say he “passed all initial background checks required by the state of Tennessee.” But that could be because he was never criminally charged in Mississippi.

The Alcorn County county clerk said he has no criminal record though he is facing a civil lawsuit from two teachers at his former school.

The Tennessee Department of Education said teaching assistants aren`t required to have teaching licenses.