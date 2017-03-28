× Homeowner’s son kills three suspects during Oklahoma home invasion

OKLAHOMA — Three home invasion suspects are dead after an Oklahoma homeowner’s 23-year-old son opened fire on them with an AR-15.

According to authorities, they were called to a home invasion in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. When they arrived, three individuals ranging in age from 16 to 18 years of age were dead. Two other people inside the home were uninjured.

Preliminary information suggests the three suspects were intending to rob the home. When they broke in through the glass window, they encountered the homeowner’s son who was armed.

Authorities said they found brass knuckles on one of the suspects and a knife on a second.

Several hours after the incident, a 21-year-old woman turned herself into the police saying she had information about the incident. Police say that individual was the suspect’s getaway driver and arrested her.