Fayette County alderman charged with voter fraud, lying about residence during election

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An alderman for the city of Moscow has been indicted on charges of lying about where he lives for voting and election purposes.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Virgil Jones, 56, owns property in Moscow but actually lives in Whiteville in Hardeman County.

The TBI said he used his Moscow address on election records when he was running for alderman. He is also registered to vote in Moscow and has voted there for several elections.

The Fayette County grand jury indicted him Monday on one count of false entry on official registration or election document, one count of perjury and false statement on official election documents and five counts of voter fraud.

Jones turned himself in Tuesday. He was booked into Fayette County Jail with a $10,000 bond.