Crime up nearly 500 percent in one year at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police say a man is recovering after being shot at a Frayser apartment complex Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Whitney Manor apartments.

Many people WREG's Bridget Chapman spoke with on Tuesday said they'd like to see the apartments gone altogether, and many were too scared to be identified.

“I'm scared all the time," said one woman who wanted to stay anonymous. "It's very scary, I promise.”

She said when the sun goes down, you’ll see drugs, gangs and fights at the complex.

“A lot of violence; that's been going on for awhile," said neighbor Marquez Foster.

And on Monday night, bullets were flying.

One woman said she was in the car with her grandson when she saw two cars speeding down the street.

“The other car went the other way and just started shooting, and we hit the floor and I saw a lot of people running, and next thing I know, there's ambulance, police there, everything.”

Police said one person was shot and has since been released from the hospital, but neighbors said it’s a daily occurrence.

“At night time, it's a lot of gunshots," said Foster.

Safeways, a group that helps troubled apartment complexes, reports crime being up at Whitney Manor 470 percent from this time last year.

They said there were nearly 60 calls to police during the first two months of this year, with many of them involving violence.

“They shoot behind the apartments every night," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "They shoot. They come walking down the street shooting.”

Records show the property owners live in Florida, and the apartment phone number is disconnected.

A lot of the people we spoke with said they’ve taken their concerns to the city without getting answers.

However, the city said people need to continue reporting crime and call the city's 311 Service Center for help.

Safeways' employees said they’re going to try to get in touch with the owner to see what can be done.