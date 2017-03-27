The Super Chevy Show is coming to the Memphis International Speedway April 7-9th! This is the largest Chevy enthusiast show 31 years running! You wont want to miss this exciting show. Enter below for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets!
Win tickets to the Super Chevy Show!
-
Win tickets to the Lantern Light Festival at the Agricenter!
-
Super Bowl Fast Facts
-
Police say woman abducted from Cleveland store in ‘good health’
-
Wichita man finds golden beer, wins Super Bowl tickets for life
-
Robbery reported at Bartlett bank on Highway 64
-
-
Win the ultimate Taco Bell wedding
-
Super Bowl LI prop bets: See the weirdest wagers for 2017’s big game
-
Six key mistakes Super Bowl bettors make
-
WREG News Channel 3 Southern Women’s Show Television and Furniture Giveaway Sweepstakes
-
What goes into making – and taking – a million dollar sports bet
-
-
Patriots complete biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
-
Tragedy strikes at birthday party that went viral
-
One killed at teen’s Quinceañera party that was subject of viral Facebook invite