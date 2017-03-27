Wheelchair-bound veteran robbed outside Family Dollar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- His bravery and courage sure hasn't faded, but at 63-years-old and now paralyzed, there was little Michael Perry could do.

Perry is veteran and in a wheelchair.

He was leaving Family Dollar on South Bellevue Sunday night.

"These two young men were standing up there panhandling," he said. "The younger guy walked past and mumbled something. He got behind me, grabbed my bag, pulled the bag over my head and ran. I pulled out my pepper spray and tried to pepper spray them."

Perry tried to follow the two as they sprinted down the street, but he said he couldn't keep up with them. They got away with his bag, ID, cash and cellphone.

"I was angry. I wanted to go beat them up if I could catch them, but I know I couldn't," said Perry.

Police pulled security footage of the two men and released the pictures of the two men on social media on Monday/.

Employees told Perry they're keeping an eye out too.

"I can't really defend myself well. There's no excuse for you on the streets to take advantage of handicap individuals," said Perry.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.