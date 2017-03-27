× Tornado Warnings issued for some Mid-South counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Mid-South is getting hit with storms and hail, some areas are also at risk for tornadoes.

Parts of Dyer and Lauderdale counties in Tennessee and Mississippi County in Arkansas are under a Tornado Warning until 4:15 p.m.

Parts of McNairy and Hardin counties in Tennessee were under a Tornado Warning Monday afternoon, as well as Alcorn and Tippah counties in Mississippi. Those warnings have since expired.

The National Weather Service reported tornadoes near Shiloh, Ripley and Theo, all going northeast.

