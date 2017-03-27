Thief allegedly steals lawn equipment, sets company truck on fire

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Authorities are on the hunt for the man who stole from a local business and then set the company truck on fire.

According to reports, security cameras were rolling as the male suspect stole a bob truck full of weed eaters, John Deere zero turns, blowers and other items from Complete Lawn Service, LLC in Olive Branch.

After the robbery, the suspect drove the company truck to Fayette County, unloaded the equipment and set the vehicle on fire.

The company is now offering a $1,000 reward.

If you can help call Olive Branch Police at (662) 895-4111.