Tennessee lawmakers discuss exhuming President Polk’s remains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some state lawmakers in Tennessee have made a proposal to exhume President James K. Polk’s body from his Nashville City Cemetery tomb and move it to what would be his fourth resting place in 170 years.

The proposed plan would exhume both Polk and his wife’s remains from his tomb on the grounds of the Tennessee state Capitol and move them to the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia.

Sen. Joey Hensley is among those supporting this idea and believes the former president deserves a better resting place.

He stated, “I think I have been here 14 years and really didn’t know, had never visited James K. Polk’s tomb.”

President Polk was originally laid to rest in the Nashville City Cemetery after dying of Cholera in 1849. He was exhumed and moved to a tomb in the yard of his Nashville mansion less than a year later, as specified in his will. After his wife Sarah’s death in the 1890’s, they were both buried on the Capitol grounds where they have remained in what is now the Nashville City Cemetery.

A vote on the decision could come as early as Monday.