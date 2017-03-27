× Teen accused of murdering Jonesboro woman

JONESBORO, Ark. — A 16-year-old is behind bars, accused of murdering a Jonesboro woman.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Allis Street shortly before 1 a.m. When authorities arrived, they discovered 21-year-old Alicia Carr on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

She passed away later that morning.

The teenager accused of killing her was arrested and is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Police have not released his name as he is not being charged as an adult at this time.