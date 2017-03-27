TDOT to close portion of I-55 this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving driver’s a heads up as they get ready to close a portion of I-55 this weekend.

According to TDOT, the closures are necessary in order to safely remove an abandoned railroad bridge over the interstate.

Crews will begin detouring traffic on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

The northbound traffic will be taken off I-55 at the I-240 junction. The southbound lanes will be detoured at the I-40 junction.

TDOT said motorists will have access to the Presidents Island southbound exit and the South Parkway West northbound exit.

Detour signs will be posted.

The roadways are expected to be back open at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

For more road closure information, click here.