Police looking for men who robbed man in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are at large after stealing from a man in a wheelchair.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on March 19 in front of the Family Dollar on Bellevue Boulevard.

Police said the 63-year-old victim had a small bag around his neck, and one of the suspects grabbed it.

The bag had his ID and some money, police said.

Police have released photos of the suspects.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or go to http://www.528cash.org.