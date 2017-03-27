× Oklahoma officer killed after trying to take suspect down with taser

TECUMSEH, Okla. — Authorities say that a police officer who was shot overnight in Oklahoma has passed away.

Sunday night, around 11:30, Officer Justin Terney, 22, pulled over a vehicle, but the suspect ran away and a foot pursuit ensued. KFOR reported.

Terney was able to tase the suspect, but police say the suspect was unaffected by the taser.

That is when the suspect reportedly shot Terney three times.

Terney returned fire, striking the suspect approximately four times.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital.

Terney underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition, police said.

However, around 9 a.m., police confirmed that the officer succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

He was on the police force for one year.

The suspect underwent surgery and remains in the ICU. His condition is unknown at this time. He has not been identified.

A woman who was driving the car that the suspect was in is now in custody.

This is Tecumseh’s first officer-involved shooting, police said during a news conference Monday.