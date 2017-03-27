Three dead, several recovering from gunshot wounds after violent weekend in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Three people are dead and several others are recovering from gunshot wounds after a very violent weekend in Memphis.

Ashton Mitchell says a college party he hosted Friday night near the University of Memphis ended in chaos.

“They left and not even 20 minutes later, they came back and a whole bunch of gunshots went off," said Mitchell.

He said he doesn’t know what the motive was but believes the shooting suspects were at the party before leaving and coming back.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said they heard the suspects drive back around, laughing.

It was the first shooting that sparked the violent weekend.

“He shot him in the stomach twice like that," said Gail Mitchell.

Gail said her brother, Artis Mitchell, became the next victim on West Peebles Saturday night.

Police said he was shot by a man during an argument. He then went to his car to grab a gun and returned fire. Both men ended up dying.

“He was a good person, and I just feel like that was a senseless death," she said.

Police say another man was killed early Sunday morning at Club Studio Blu. Two others are recovering from gunshot wounds.

And then about six hours later, there was a shooting across the street from Springdale Grocery.

Police said the gunman claims it was self defense. He said he shot a man who was trying to rob him. It was the final shooting of the weekend, but sadly, people don’t expect it to be the last we hear about.

“It’s not nothing I don’t know about, but it’s still scary because it’s so close by -- where you live and where you go, you want to be safe," said Britney Wilson, who lives in Memphis.

We reached out to police for a comment on what they’re doing to tackle these issues, but we have not yet heard back.

“I think the community needs to get together and do something too," said Shayla Johnson, who lives in Memphis.

What all these incidents do have in common is so far, no one’s been charged with the crimes.

If you can any information that can help police, you’re urged to call 528-CASH.