LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. — A deputy in Lowndes County, Mississippi has been shot.

The deputy was shot during a high-speed chase according to WCBI-TV.

The chase reportedly began on Highway 82 East near Mathiston and exceeded 140 miles per hour.

A reporter for the Clarion Ledger reports the suspect is dead.

The severity of the deputy’s injuries is not known, though there are reports he was shot in one or both legs.

BREAKING UPDATE: @FowlerSarah has confirmed the Lowndes County officer was shot in both legs. The suspect is dead. https://t.co/s4l9mkgFM5 — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) March 27, 2017

Lowndes County, 82 EB around HWY 50 is completely blocked due to a crime investigation. Reroute to 182 if you need to travel east. — MHP Starkville (@MHPTroopG) March 27, 2017