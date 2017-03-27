× Memphis daycare where child was taken has closed its doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis daycare from where a child was taken last week has closed its doors.

According to the Department of Human Services, Elite Academy will not reopen.

DHS spokesperson Devin Stone said, “The Department is still investigating, however as of today the agency has voluntarily closed permanently.”

Thursday, A’Lelah Fentress was signed out of the daycare by 18-year-old Mya Lakes hours before family showed up to take her home.

Lakes was discovered several hours later, having left little A’Lelah on a doorstep by herself.

State records showed it’s only been open since last summer and they have no documented violations during that time.

State policy clearly says all child care facilities must be licensed and have a child release plan.

It goes on to say children can only be signed out by their custodial parent or someone specifically authorized by the parents. Daycare workers are supposed to verify the identity of anyone the child is released to.

It appears that didn’t happen Thursday since police said Lakes merely signed the little girl’s mother’s name.