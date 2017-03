× Memphis considering adding more bike lanes, and yes Riverside Drive is on the list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is considering some new bike lane projects.

Officials are hosting an open house tonight to get feedback.

City leaders say the projects include several major thoroughfares like Riverside Drive, North Highland, Hickory Hill, Riverdale, Cooper and Getwell.

The open house is from 5-30 to 7-30 p.m. in conference room C at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar.