MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a gunman following an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Police say a man was shot near Laclede Ave. and Wellington St. around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Police are looking for a male suspect who was wearing a pink hoodie.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.