× Indiana pastor accused of setting up robbery to pay off drug debt, collect from insurance

INDIANA — An Indiana pastor is in serious trouble after he reportedly set up a burglary of his home and then filing a claim with his insurance claiming everything he had was taken.

On December 18, Justin White went to give a Sunday sermon at First Christian Church. When he returned home, he contacted police saying he had been robbed.

Court records showed White took to Facebook that same day and wrote how $11,000 in valuables — including money from his daughter’s piggy bank– had been stolen. The very last line in the post said he was thankful for insurance.

Fours days later, authorities tracked down the underage minor who broke into the home. That’s when the story took a twist.

According to reports, the teen said White owed him around a $1,000 for a drug debt. White allegedly told the teen he would leave his front door unlocked and there would be a pile of stuff downstairs to take as payment. White then allegedly planned to be paid back by his insurance company.

The pastor later confessed to police he had been addicted to heroin and prescription pills. He had even overdosed on heroin back in 2015.

However, he denied ever having planned the entire thing or defrauding the insurance company.

“I’m not proud of this now. It was horrible. But I did not set this up.”

White has been charged with one count of insurance fraud and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.