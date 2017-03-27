× Dozens of dachshunds from Arkansas now have a chance at forever home

FREEPORT, Fl. — Dozens of dachshunds from Arkansas now have a chance at a forever home after they were taken in by the Alaqua Animal Refuge and “Save Underdogs” in Freeport, Florida.

The 47 dogs were with an owner who couldn’t take care of them anymore because he became sick and disabled. The organization in Florida quickly volunteered to take them in.

“They were going to be taken to a local shelter that wasn’t a no-kill shelter so they, within a day, the reason it was so urgent for us to get them within this 24, 48 hour time period, was because they were going to be euthanized,” said Mary Chris.

Volunteers transported all of the dogs all the way from Arkansas to the panhandle over the weekend with the hopes of giving the dogs another chance at life. Twenty-eight of the puppies were taken in by the Alaqua Animal Refuge while the rest are being taken care of the “Save Underdogs.”

“We are a no-kill facility, so whatever we take in, it’s here until either it goes home to a loving family or it has a natural cause of death. So we’ve got animals that have been here for years, and they will stay here forever if we can’t find them a home,” said Alisa with Alaqua Animal Refuge.

While the dogs still need their vaccinations before they can be adopted, people are already showing interest in taking them home.

“I’m out here already, before the doors open, I’m the first one, right… and I found my dog, would you believe it? And her name is Wendy,” said one adopter.