Demolition underway to make room for ‘One Beale’ project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- With a heave-ho, workers have been clearing out a 102-year-old building on South Front Street to make room for the new One Beale project.

"They've pulled a demo permit on it. So obviously they're going to take the building down."

Gordon Alexander with the Midtown Action Coalition said the owner, Carlisle Corporation, also purchased the W.C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop a block north on Front Street. He said it appears the corporation is expanding its footprint.

"You just have to figure that if they're going to demo this building, they're cleaning out all of the Ellis buildings that they're going to be the next victim."

In fact, Ellis and Sons, in business since 1862, sits quietly now with its entire inventory up for sale. Alexander is hoping to at least save Ellis and Sons from the wrecking ball. He said he doesn't understand why any of the buildings have to be demolished at all.

"We would also like to see the Ellis and Sons building saved and incorporated, the group of buildings, and incorporated into their design. At least they could consider it and talk about it."