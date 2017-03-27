× Caretaker charged with murdering Fayette County man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Fayette County man she was taking care of.

Ellis Vogt, 59, was reported missing last summer. His remains were found in February off the side of a highway.

Pamela Bingham, who had been his caregiver for about two weeks at the time he went missing, was developed as a suspect.

Bingham was arrested in February for stealing his van, but now she faces a much more serious charge: second-degree murder.

Her bond is set at $2 million, and she will appear in court Thursday.