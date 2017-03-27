× 12-year-old reported missing after not returning home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy didn’t come home from school and is now missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Kanye Chapman.

According to the alert, he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday when he got onto the school bus after dismissal at A. Maceo Walker Middle School on Raines Road.

He was wearing a white polo uniform shirt and khaki shorts.

If you see him or know where he may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.