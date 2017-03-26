SCS holding meeting about district’s investment in schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools wants to show you what it’s doing for your schools and help you get involved.
Superintendent Dorsey Hopson will speak with families and community members from the 19 critical focus schools Monday at 6 p.m. at the Kroc Center at 800 East Parkway.
He’ll talk about how the district is investing in schools and encourage the community to engage in improving the them as well.
SCS is providing free transportation to the meeting from several schools. The buses will leave each school at 5:15 p.m. and return from the Kroc Center at 7:10 p.m.:
- Hamilton Middle School – 1478 Wilson St.
- Hawkins Mill Elementary School – 4295 Mountain Terrace St.
- Knight Road Elementary School – 3237 Knight Road
- Westwood High School – 4480 Westmont Road