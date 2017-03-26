× SCS holding meeting about district’s investment in schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools wants to show you what it’s doing for your schools and help you get involved.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson will speak with families and community members from the 19 critical focus schools Monday at 6 p.m. at the Kroc Center at 800 East Parkway.

He’ll talk about how the district is investing in schools and encourage the community to engage in improving the them as well.

SCS is providing free transportation to the meeting from several schools. The buses will leave each school at 5:15 p.m. and return from the Kroc Center at 7:10 p.m.: