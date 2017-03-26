× Pregnant woman killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and her unborn baby died in a crash on I-240 early Sunday morning.

Police said her car ran off the road near Lamar Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and hit a concrete barrier.

This caused the car to flip over and burst into flames, police said.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle, and police said she died by the time she got to the hospital.

Police said she was about 20 weeks pregnant.

A passenger in the car went to the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.