Police investigating two early morning shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two shootings that occurred Sunday morning.

The first happened just before 2 a.m. Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of E.H. Crump. The victims told police that they were leaving a parking lot when shots were fired at their car.

Police learned that there were four people involved in the shooting. While two of the victims were not hit at all, the other two were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

When the police arrived at the hospital, they learned that one of the victims had died from their injuries.

The second shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Eldridge. Police arrived on the scene and discovered a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either case. WREG is working to find out more details about both shootings.