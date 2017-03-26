Memphis family trying to bring change after 18-year-old daughter was brutally murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis family is hoping to bring change to the community after their daughter was murdered in a hotel room last year.

It’s been about eight months since Sunny Giordano was killed, right before she was supposed to graduate from Overton High School.

“My daughter was 18," said Anthony Giordano. "She just turned 18.”

At 18 years old, Sunny was brutally taken from her father.

“There’s always going to be that feeling of, 'What could I have done?' The guilt.”

Police said Sunny was stabbed to death last year inside a Nashville hotel room. Her family said she went up there to celebrate the Fourth of July with friends.

“And that was the last time I heard from her," said Anthony.

Police said Ben Bolton, 23, stabbed her in the throat, wrapped her in a sheet and put her in the bathtub. He's charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

Her family said Bolton was her boyfriend for about a month.

“Neither of us met him," said Anthony.

He said finding out his daughter was trapped in an abusive relationship was shocking and heartbreaking news to him.

“I just miss her," he said. "I loved her so much and I love her so much. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

He started the Sunny Days Foundation – an organization to help spread awareness on domestic violence and offer outlets to victims. It’s in the works of becoming a nonprofit.

They’re currently selling T-shirts and bracelets with proceeds going to the YWCA women’s shelter.

Anthony also wants to hold educational events in the future.

“I’m just trying to make a tragic situation positive for somebody else,” he said.

He said he never wants anyone to have to go through what he is, as he's missing his go-to girl. Anthony said Sunny was a generous soul who loved her sneakers and food.

He wants domestic violence victims to understand their value.

"Know your worth," he said. "Know that you have to focus on yourself before a boy. Graduate high school. Become something. Go to college. Get your degree. Start your own business. Don’t worry about being validated by another person."

He also wants people to understand how common domestic violence is and wants more people to stand against it.

For more information on the Sunny Days Foundation, go here for their Facebook page and here for their website.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, go here for a list of resources available to you.